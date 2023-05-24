scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Happy for Dhoni, would be nice to meet him in the final, says Hardik

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his delight over MS Dhoni’s success after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a place in the IPL 2023 final.

He also mentioned that it would be delightful to encounter him in the final match on Sunday.

Put into bat, the CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat as he hit a flamboyant 60(44) to lay the platform. Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos as CSK managed to post a competitive total of 172/7.

In reply, GT couldn’t manage to build up any significant partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/28) then spun a web around the GT batters with spin, pace and bounce as a collective bowling effort saw CSK bowl GT out for 157 and cruise into their 10th IPL final.

Speaking after the loss Hardik said basic errors cost them the game, adding that the team doesn’t need to dwell too deeply on the defeat and instead, our focus is on regrouping and preparing for Qualifier two.

“I think we were quite spot-on (with the ball), but we made basic errors and that cost us the game. The kind of bowlers we had, I felt we conceded 15 extra runs. A lot of things we did right. We bowled a couple of soft balls in between. We were executing our plans and then in between we gave some runs. I don’t think we need to look much into it.

“We have to play two days later, we have to play one more game to make sure we reach the final. Just focus on the things that we’ve done really well this season,” said Hardik at the post-match presentation.

Hardik further congratulated Dhoni and said the CSK skipper has made it seem like he adds an additional 10 runs to the team’s total through strategic use of his bowlers.

“That’s the beauty about him (Dhoni), with his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, he’ll make sure that you’ll feel like he’s adding 10 runs. We kept losing wickets, he kept changing the bowlers, credit to him. Happy for him, would be nice to meet him on Sunday.

“Regrets are not good in life. We expected dew would come; it didn’t come. We didn’t do right in both departments. We’ll give a crack again after two days,” said Hardik.

–IANS

bc/cs

