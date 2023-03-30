scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has faced major blow ahead of their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener with pacer Josh Hazlewood missing the initial stage of the tournament as he is recuperating with his Achilles problem.

Hazlewood has endured Achilles strain after bowling on damp run-ups at the SCG Test in January that saw him sidelined from Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

According to cricket.com.au, the pacer remains at home having been sent back to Sydney after missing the first two Tests in India, and will consult with Cricket Australia’s medical staff before making the journey to the IPL.

However, the 32-year-old Australian is hopeful of joining the franchise later in the tournament.

In another major blow, Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australia’s final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is uncertain for RCB’s opening game of the IPL as he is recuperating from a leg injury.

Maxwell, who missed Australia’s final two ODIs against India earlier this month, suffered a freak that snapped his fibula in half at a friend’s birthday party last November.

According to national selector George Bailey, Maxwell found his return to ODI cricket “more demanding than he had expected”.

The all-rounder has been working hard on strength and conditioning in the gym with RCB in a bid to be fit for their opening match against the Mumbai Indians on April 2.

