IPL 2023: Josh Little to travel back home for national duty

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Josh Little, the Gujarat Titans fast bowler, will travel back home for national duty following the match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur.

Little has been named in Ireland’s squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, which starts on May 9.

“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series,” said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.

Little will travel back to India to join the Gujarat Titans after the third ODI against Bangladesh on May 14.

–IANS

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
The way he out-thinks batsmen is beautiful: Brett Lee on Rashid Khan
Mahaakshay Chakraborty says his teachers wanted his father Mithun to come for PTA meets
