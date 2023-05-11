scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Kohli posts a video on grudges, seen as an attempt to bring closure to spat with Gambhir

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli seems to bringing closure to his recent spat with Lucknow Super Giants’ Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and their mentor Gautam Gambhir after an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Lucknow.

On Wednesday, Kohli shared a cryptic video on grudges featuring American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart.

“Grudges, anger, negativity…I don’t have time for it. Because I’m living to do so many positive things. I can’t stand in…past…and bathe in what was wrong,” Hart says in the video. Though Kohli did not mention it, the video could be taken as his attempt to move on from the LSG incident.

Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers of LSG as the match ended with the Afghan player avoiding shaking hands with Kohli after the match. Gambhir, a former colleague of Kolhi in the Indian team and Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, waded into the controversy when he fired several verbal volleys at the former RCB skipper. LSG skipper K.L Rahul and other players had to intervene to prevent them from coming to blows and separated them. All three were fined heavily by the IPL for their respective roles in the incident.

Kohli has, according to reports, told some BCCI officials that he had not said anything wrong to Naveen and Gambhir.

Since then, Naveen-ul-Haq has made a few oblique comments on the incident via his social media account. In his initial comment, he said he has come to India to play cricket and get verbally abused by someone.

He also appeared to be in a celebratory mood after Kohli got out cheaply against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday as RCB lost by six wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
South Indian actor Suman Talwar to enter politics again
Next article
Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Time Magazine as ‘global star’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Minor records statement before magistrate

Sports

Atanu Das, Mehuli Ghosh back in TOPS; young shooter Tilottama in TOPS Development Group

Technology

Google opens Bard AI to over 180 countries, including India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, first guest at Abdu Rozik’s burger restaurant ‘Burgirr’

Sports

Italian International: Fognini stuns Murray, to meet Arthur Fils in next round

News

'General Hospital' actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

News

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis to return in ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Sports

IPL 2023: Losing three wickets in Power-play stopped us from chasing a gettable target, says DC's Warner

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Time Magazine as ‘global star’

News

South Indian actor Suman Talwar to enter politics again

News

Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni happy that Jaddu, Moeen got to spend time in the middle against DC

Sports

Brazilian prosecutors charge 16 in football match-fixing probe

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korean President announces end to nearly all Covid restrictions

Health & Lifestyle

UP doctor sacked for prolonged absence

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni's late cameo, bowlers lead CSK to 27-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

Villarreal veteran Raul Albiol signs for another year

Sports

Ruhaan Alva clinches podium in GB4 single-seater championship

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US