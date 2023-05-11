scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Losing three wickets in Power-play stopped us from chasing a gettable target, says DC's Warner

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has blamed his batting unit for its failure to provide a good start for their failure to chase a “gettable” target in the 27-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Delhi spinners were at their best as they kept the CSK batters at bay with six batters crossing 20 and the highest individual score was 25. But Dhoni’s crucial cameo ensured CSK finished with a fighting total of 167/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi got off to a dismal start as they lost their openers in the Power-play. Then, Riley Rossouw and Pandey steadied the ship and built a 59-run stand. But CSK bowlers maintained the stranglehold on the Capital batters to restrict them to 140/8 and notched their seventh win of the tournament.

Warner said losing three wickets in the Power-play — something the Delhi Capitals have done many times in IPL 2023 — was a big setback as they failed to get a good start from which they could not recover.

“Losing three wickets in the Power-play is not acceptable. We lost a wicket in the 1st over which has been happening frequently. We understand that our opening combination is crucial but has failed to fire. We lost a wicket to a run-out which did not help the cause either,” said Warner after the match on Wednesday night.

“We threw wickets away not that the bowlers bowled too well. Put too much pressure on ourselves in chasing down a gettable total. To sum it up, we needed a better Power-play. We couldn’t rotate the strike in the middle,” Warner added.

The Australian opener also highlighted his batters’ inability to get after the Chennai Super Kings’ bowling in the middle overs.

“We just have to start well and have one of our batters bat long. Then there were four overs in the middle overs when we couldn’t even rotate the strike. You can be conservative, but when you hit a wide half-tracker to cover…It was there to be hit. If good balls get you out, it is different. We just need to hit those wide half-trackers better,” said Warner.

Delhi have three matches remaining in the preliminary stage — two back-to-back clashes with Punjab Kings and another battle with Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals had a disastrous start in IPL 2023 when they lost their first five matches. Delhi Capitals recovered a bit by winning four matches.

Agency News Desk
