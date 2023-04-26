scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Once Noor gets experience he'll be as good as Rashid Khan, reckons GT batter Abhinav Manohar

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, April 26 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Abhinav Manohar has expressed his belief that Noor Ahmad will be as good as his fellow countryman Rashid Khan once he gains more experience.

The 18-year-old Afghan spinner has excelled for Titans in the IPL 2023. After registering figures of 2/18 in the seven-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Titan’s mystery spinner worked his magic in GT’s 55-run thumping win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Noor, who completed 50 T20 wickets on the day, claimed the dangerous duo of Cameron Green and Tim David in a space of two deliveries. He also got the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav off the final ball of his spell.

Besides Noor, senior leg-spinner Rashid was impressive against MI as he returned with figures of 2/27. Praising the Afghan duo, Manohar admitted that both Rashid and Noor are tough to pick in the nets.

“Rashid and Noor are really tough to pick in the nets. It’s been a year and a half and I can’t pick Noor in the nets so I’m sure for a new batter playing from some other team is very hard to pick him. He’s just not got enough experience to play matches but once he gets that experience he’ll be as good as Rashid Khan,” Manohar said in a post-match press conference.

Manohar exhibited some fantastic power-hitting, smacking it out of the park with ease against MI and stitched a stunning 71-run partnership off 35 balls with David Miller (46 off 22) to help GT post 207/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing the target, MI were restricted to 152/9 in front of Titan’s disciplined.

Speaking on GT’s performance, the batter said: “To be honest I feel it was easier to bat in the second innings because of the dew but our bowlers really bowled well and they lost a few wickets early on which didn’t allow the batsmen to come out and play their game.”

Another clinical show against the Mumbai Indians, the Titans ascended to the second spot in the points table with this big win on Tuesday and halfway through the league stages, they now have 10 points in their kitty.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'
Next article
'The Flash' debuts at CinemaCon with plenty of easter eggs, cheers for Michael Keaton's Batman
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs ASI to remove encroachments in Tughlaqabad Fort in 4 weeks

Technology

Musk threatens to sue Microsoft over 'illegally using Twitter data'

Sports

IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 5 new Covid deaths

Technology

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on apps

Technology

NASA probes sensor glitch on Webb Telescope

News

Sonali Bendre shower praises on 'IBD3' contestant for his contemporary dance

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

Sports

Champions League: Haaland goal helps Man City secure draw at Bayern to advance into semis

Health & Lifestyle

Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

News

Malayalam superstar Mammootty bereaved, his mother passes away at 93

News

James Cromwell recreates 'Babe' scene with rescue piglet named after movie

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

News

Wamiqa Gabbi inspired by Rekha and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

IPL 2023,DC vs KKR: Toss delayed due to rain in Delhi

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, teammates fined as RCB maintain slow over-rate against Royals

News

Ridley Scott dissects 'Napoleon' – war hero, failed empire builder, flawed husband

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US