IPL 2023: Rahane comes in as Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to field against Mumbai Indians

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 12 of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

CSK made two changes in their side as Ben Stokes was out with an injury while Moeen Ali is unwell.

“We’ve had some injury concerns. Stokes has an injury. Mo (Moeen) is not well and in their place, we’ve got (Ajinkya) Rahane and (Dwaine) Pretorius. Other than that, same team,” Dhoni said after the toss.

Rahane will be making his debut for CSK.

Dhoni, who is reportedly in his last season in IPL, said he was excited to play at Wankhede as it is one of the most memorable venues for him.

“One of the most memorable venues. Not only because of the 2011 win (50-overs World Cup) but the reception we got after the 2007 T20 World Cup,” he said.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said he too would have fielded first on winning the toss.

“We would’ve fielded as well. It’s a good pitch to bat and will be a good contest between bat and ball. The mood has been upbeat and hopefully, we can correct the things we didn’t do in Bangalore,” said Rohit.

Mumbai made one change due to an injury — Jofra Archer sitting out as a precautionary measure.

“One injury — not an injury but just a precaution – Jofra is not playing, but we’ve got other guys to do the job for us. Great feeling to be back at the Wankhede,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, 1Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, M.S Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.

Substitutes: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

–IANS

bsk/ak

Entertainment Today

