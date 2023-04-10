scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 10 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram had a word of praise from teammate Rahul Tripathi, who despite a sluggish start, managed to play an aggressive game, saying that the latter took pressure off the batting unit with his knock.

Tripathi played a brilliant counter-attacking knock of an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls. Together, Markram and Tripathi stitched a 100-run partnership off 52 balls that led to the completion of the game with almost three overs left.

With 47 needed off 36, Markram and Tripathi took on Mohit Rathee and hit him for three boundaries and a six to bring the equation down to 26 off 30. It was a cruise from then on as Markram hit four fours off Nathan Eliis and then Tripathi finished it off with another four to win the match by 8 wickets.

“It was just down to Rahul being Rahul, he played an incredible knock for us. He played an incredible knock today. I did speak to him and he told me that he was struggling to rotate strike initially but once he got a feel of the pitch, he put the bowlers under pressure like he always does. Really happy for him. He takes a lot of pressure off the batting unit and his form is exciting for us as a team,” Markram said in a post-match presser.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen gave SRH the perfect start as they ripped through the PBKS top order inside the Powerplay. Markande and Umran Malik carried forward the momentum in the middle overs and rattled the middle and lower middle order before Shikhar Dhawan dragged PBKS to a respectable 143/9.

Markram was pleased with his side’s performance and said: “It’s tough to say what changed from previous games, but the execution on the field was better tonight. We had plans in earlier games too but couldn’t execute them properly. Today, I thought we were on point, especially the bowling performance. We took wickets with the new ball, took wickets in the powerplay, and put them under pressure. Then a great spell of spin bowling by Mayank.”

He further explained the reason behind sending Harry Brooks to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. “He has been in great form pretty much wherever he has played in the last 12-18 months. It’s about him freeing himself in the powerplay, hitting cricket shots like he does.

“He doesn’t play a high-risk brand of cricket; he generally just plays normal cricket shots hard and in the gap. So we thought that if he could do that in powerplay, we could maximise it. That was the thinking behind the move.”

With a win over PBKS, Sunrisers picked up their first win of the season and look to continue the form when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app
Next article
For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Technology

ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday

News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Fashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

News

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

Sports

IPL 2023: KL Rahul will aim to play a big inning but with rapid approach, says Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US