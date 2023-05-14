IPL 2023: Royal challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said Wayne Parnell came in for Josh Hazlewood and Michael Bracewell replaced Wanindu Hasaranga in the playing XI.

“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now,” Du Plessis said at the toss.

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said Adam Zampa came in for Trent Boult in the playing XI.

“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult,” Samson said.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

