scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Royal challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said Wayne Parnell came in for Josh Hazlewood and Michael Bracewell replaced Wanindu Hasaranga in the playing XI.

“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now,” Du Plessis said at the toss.

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said Adam Zampa came in for Trent Boult in the playing XI.

“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult,” Samson said.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Helen Mirren credits Vin Diesel for convincing her to join Instagram
Next article
Sudirman Cup: India loses to Chinese Taipei 1-4 in opening Group C tie
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sudirman Cup: India loses to Chinese Taipei 1-4 in opening Group C tie

News

Helen Mirren credits Vin Diesel for convincing her to join Instagram

News

Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'

Sports

IPL 2023: Don't hurt our feelings MS Dhoni; you should continue playing, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Upasana decided to have child after being 'emotionally prepared to give love'

News

Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from food pipe via endoscopy

News

Ali Merchant has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

News

Nora Fatehi: The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance

Health & Lifestyle

EX-IIT Prof operated upon without family consent

Health & Lifestyle

Gender inequality may shrink women's brain: Study

News

Chiranjeevi impressed by young singer's talent on Telugu Indian Idol 2

Technology

Let’s build Twitter 2.0 together, new CEO Linda Yaccarino tells Elon Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: Was great to see Prabhsimran go from 40's, 50's to that magical 100-run mark, says Brett Lee

News

Mother's Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November

Feature

Bollywood: The ban culture is good!!??

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of, says Tom Moody

Fashion and Lifestyle

Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US