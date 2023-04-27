scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy dedicates match-winning performance against RCB to his newborn son

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was clinical in his side’s much-needed win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dedicated his match-winning performance to his newborn son and wife.

With a half-century from Jason Roy (56 off 29) and a 48 off 21 balls quickfire from captain Nitish Rana Kolkata to reach 200/5 in 20 overs.

In defence, After Suyash Sharma (2/30), Chakaravarthy ran through the RCB’s middle order as he claimed the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/27 as KKR clinched 21-run victory.

“Last match I went for 49 and today I got 3 wickets. That is life. More focused on my accuracy rather than variations. I don’t want to add more variations but I want to be accurate.I want to like to credit AC Pratibhan and Abhishek Nayar as they have worked really hard with me,” said Chakravarthy who as adjudged Player of the Match for his classy show with the ball.

He went to say he wanted to dedicate the win vs RCB to his newborn son, who he had not met yet due to his busy schedule.

“I would like to credit this to my newborn son. I haven’t seen him yet but I want to thank him and my wife. I will go and meet him after the IPL,” Chakravarthy concluded.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda become parents for the second time
Next article
Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at 74
This May Also Interest You
News

'The Flash' debuts at CinemaCon with plenty of easter eggs, cheers for Michael Keaton's Batman

Sports

12 held in Ahmedabad for betting on IPL matches with foreign currency

Health & Lifestyle

DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

Sports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Guwahati develops liquid marbles for drug delivery, cascade chemical reactions

Technology

'One works at night, one at day', SC allows dissolution of techie couple's marriage

Technology

Indian IT spending to slow down to 4.7% this year amid global concerns

News

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to trolls for spreading fake news over Coachella performance

Technology

Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

Technology

YouTube TV rolls out 'major update' for Apple TV with improved picture quality

Health & Lifestyle

Suicide attempts by poison rose in US kids as young as 10 during pandemic

Technology

Hyundai Motor's Q1 net jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma made my life easy with his plans and execution, says Hardik Pandya

News

Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Technology

Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study

News

Apoorva Lakhia acquires a chapter from ‘India’s Most Fearless – 3’

News

Malayalam superstar Mammootty bereaved, his mother passes away at 93

Sports

IPL 2023: Brian Lara indicates Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma to be SRH opening pair for near future

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US