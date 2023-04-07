scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) After going down in their first two games of the season, the Delhi Capitals are looking to get into winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Delhi Capitals fast bowling coach James Hopes hoped that they will start stringing some wins, starting with their next match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday

Ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Hopes said, “We haven’t batted, bowled and fielded well for a whole game yet. We are hoping we can do that from our next game and then hopefully, we can string a few victories together.”

The Delhi Capitals have had difficulties against fast bowling in their first two games of the tournament. When asked about the same, Hopes said, “We have a few young players, who are facing bowling speeds of high 140s or low 150s for the first time. They are learning it the hard way through the competition. Hopefully, they’ll get more comfortable with the high pace and start turning their performances around.”

The fast bowling coach heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel, who made his IPL debut in the last game.

“Abishek Porel is a special talent. He got our innings going with the bat against Gujarat Titans and he did well with the gloves behind the wicket. He’s a very good wicketkeeper and he’ll catch up with the speed of the game with the bat as well.”

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3
Next article
Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics
This May Also Interest You
News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

Technology

Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3

Health & Lifestyle

Moonlighting poses risk to brain and heart, warn doctors

News

'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl

Health & Lifestyle

Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane

News

‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

News

Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Sports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

News

Raai Laxmi goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film ‘DNA’

News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US