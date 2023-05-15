scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: We are still learning with these new conditions, says CSK head coach Fleming

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) After suffering a six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league game at home in IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that the four-time champions were still learning about their conditions at Chepauk, citing playing at the venue after a gap of four years.

“Not sure if we got the conditions right, last game it turned and it got considerably harder to bat. This one, it had some spongy bounce to start, and then it almost lost a bit of sting as the game went on. So, it was really difficult to try and work out what the surface is going to do with the dew. Still, the whole way through we are learning with these new conditions.”

“First one, 4-3 in our favour is not bad given we don’t know the conditions. So, we have tried hard to try and understand. Everything that has happened in the past is irrelevant… there have been scores of over 200 and there have been scores of around 145. So, it has been quite a big variance,” said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

Chennai were restricted to 144/6 in their 20 overs thanks to some high-quality spin bowling from off-spinner Sunil Narine and leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, picking two wickets each. It meant that a side which had been thriving on getting big hits against spinners didn’t get them on Sunday.

Fleming praised Chakaravarthy and Narine for keeping Chennai on a tight leash, especially with the former being a net bowler with the side once upon a time. “They are world-class. I mean, Narine is very savvy. His length today was exemplary. They just hit a good length and also the spongy bounce was what undid us.”

“It was not massive turn but it was the spongy bounce that they were able to extract and we found it difficult to find a method to score. They bowled very well and put us under a lot of pressure.”

“It still hurts not being able to buy him (Chakaravarthy) at the auction. He tortured us in the nets for a number of years, but with the auction and the way it is, we couldn’t retain him. The thing is, with the Tamil Nadu players all around the different teams, they knew about him as well, and we were unable to keep him a secret.”

“We were very excited by him as a talent when he bowled against us in the nets, and we would have loved him. He went for a big price that first year. He went off a little bit, and now he has come back, and he bowled really well. He is a weapon, and with Narine, they are a potent combo and coming in conditions like this, they excel,” he concluded.

With a top-two finish still not guaranteed, Chennai will face Delhi Capitals in a must-win match for playoffs qualification on the afternoon of May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
47% of Indian CSPs now prioritise upgrading firewalls as hacking rises
Next article
Vatsal Seth’s take on Ishita Dutt’s pregnancy: ‘It is all about planning’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Varun Chakaravarthy has clarity on how he's going to target each batter, says Abhishek Nayar

Fashion and Lifestyle

Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra on their engagement twinning in white dreamy outfits

News

Vatsal Seth’s take on Ishita Dutt’s pregnancy: ‘It is all about planning’

Technology

47% of Indian CSPs now prioritise upgrading firewalls as hacking rises

Technology

WhatsApp introduces new group calling feature in macOS

Technology

Students are positive on ChatGPT, but uncertain on cheating

News

Sumeet Vyas studied stock market, banking terms for corporate drama 'Blinded'

News

Mahesh Bhatt on 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin': 'Independent films have authentic feel'

News

Parineeti Chopra's mother pens emotional note on daughter's engagement

News

When Homi Adajania fired Deepak Dobriyal from 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo'

News

Kanwar Dhillon hits a milestone, rides 700km from Mumbai to Panchgani

News

Babil Khan has a 'perfect plan' for his birthday: Work, then time with mum

Sports

MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL, says Mohammed Kaif

Sports

Hockey India names 24-member national men's squad for FIH Hockey Pro League

Technology

This robot with artificial memory may help find objects you've lost

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in Australia, New Zealand

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

News

'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US