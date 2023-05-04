scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan

By Agency News Desk

Mohali, May 4 (IANS) Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said his aim while making a terrific 75 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium was that whatever deliveries were coming in his arc, he had to go for it.

Kishan slammed a terrific 75, helped by seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.93 while sharing a match-winning partnership of 116 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav to help Mumbai chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

“The wicket was too good to bat on and I kept for 20 overs so I knew how the wicket was playing. And when you are chasing you need to keep the momentum. Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it,” he said after the game ended.

Though the duo fell in the back end of the chase, Tilak Varma and Tim David kept the attack going to complete the chase with seven balls to spare. The win also means Mumbai have ten points and have gone past Punjab to be in sixth position in the points table.

“I think it doesn’t matter when you are chasing and they have a good bowling attack. You don’t want to take it to the last over. You want to finish it off as quickly as possible so it’s easier for the newer batsmen,” he added.

Kishan was initially troubled by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, before hitting him for 20 runs and swinging boundaries over the bowler’s head. “I know he was swinging the ball pretty well so I thought about stepping out to him. That was the plan and the message from the coach as well. To keep the momentum going and watch the ball and play your own game,” he stated.

Kishan signed off by crediting his mother for helping him improve his hitting game through nutrition. “Fitness is very important. There are so many senior players who have set the examples for us. So we keep training hard even if it means working out during games. But also I get great food at home, so credit goes to my mom.”

Mumbai’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox lays off 13% of workforce
Next article
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match “Here’s how the crowd made the actress blush”
This May Also Interest You
News

Anupam Kher to play sexagenarian triathlete in his 537th film 'Vijay 69'

News

Day before K'taka polls, 'Tipu' film announced; to show 'dark side' of Mysuru sultan

Sports

Spain tour: India U-17 fight back to hold Real Madrid U-17 to 3-3 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Always prepare for situations like getting 12 or 14 runs in an over, says Suryakumar Yadav

Technology

Meta warns about malicious ChatGPT imposters

Health & Lifestyle

Nearly 210,000 kids, teens in S.Korea treated for depression since 2019

Technology

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years

Technology

Astronomers detect a star-devouring planet, hinting at the fate of Earth

News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match “Here’s how the crowd made the actress blush”

Technology

Cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox lays off 13% of workforce

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose

Sports

IPL 2023: Jitesh is one of those players got a unique ability to go from ball one, says Brad Haddin

News

Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event

Technology

US FTC moves to totally ban Meta from monetising kids' data

Sports

2023 Diamond League: Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha

Technology

Rolling out 5G FWA across India with Reliance Jio: Qualcomm CEO

Sports

Football: Frankfurt shock Stuttgart to advance into German Cup final

News

Ed Sheeran copyright trial moves into deliberations stage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US