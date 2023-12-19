IPL Auction 2024: Spencer Johnson goes to GT, DC bag Jhye Richardson in Acceleration round

Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) Spencer Johnson became the new Australian millionaire after Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as he went for a whopping Rs 10 crore to Gujarat Titans (GT) while Delhi Capitals (DC) bagged the services of Jhye Richardson for Rs 5 crore in the acceleration round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, here on Tuesday.

Brisbane Heat’s left-arm quick, Spencer Johnson, had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. The bidding war kicked off as Gujarat Titans (GT) made the first move. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) joined the fray, competing for Johnson, known for handling tough overs. The bidding quickly escalated, reaching 85 lakh, and eventually, it was Delhi Capitals (DC) who took control.

DC and GT engaged in an intense battle for Johnson, with the bid soaring to an impressive 2 crore. Johnson’s proficiency in handling challenging situations on the field was evident, and the demand for him was high as the bid surged to Rs 4.6 crore.

In a surprising turn of events, Gujarat Titans jumped into the fray with a massive bid of 6 crore for Johnson. However, DC swiftly retaliated, sparking a rapid exchange of bids between the two franchises. The competition was fierce, and the excitement heightened as the bid skyrocketed to an astonishing Rs 9.6 crore.

The bidding war reached its peak at 10 crore, with GT emerging as the leading franchise. After a moment of calculation, GT sealed the deal, securing Spencer Johnson for a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore. Notably, both DC and GT had missed out on signing Starc, making the competition for Johnson even more intense.

Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson entered the IPL auction at a base price of 1.5 crore. The bidding war commenced with Ponting’s Delhi Capitals (DC) initiating the proceedings for Richardson. DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in a fierce battle for the talented fast bowler. RCB, having already spent big on Alzari Joseph, were determined to secure Richardson as well.

As the auction unfolded, RCB aggressively raised the bid, driving the price up to 4 crore. DC, momentarily pausing to reassess their plans, swiftly re-entered the fray. The auction room witnessed a steady rise of paddles at both DC and RCB tables, reflecting the intense competition for Richardson’s services.

Ultimately, it was DC who emerged victorious, taking the lead with a bid of Rs 5 crore. RCB, recognising the limit of their pursuit, gracefully tapped out. Jhye Richardson was successfully secured by Delhi Capitals for a substantial sum of Rs 5 crore, concluding a thrilling chapter in the IPL auction.

The Jaffna Kings’ slinger, Nuwan Thushara, had sought bids starting at 50 lakh for his lethal yorkers. KKR eagerly opened the bidding for the young and promising Podi Malinga, hoping to secure his services. RCB, recognising the potential in Thushara’s unique skills, promptly challenged KKR, signalling their interest in adding him to their squad.

As the bid surpassed the Rs 1.1 crore mark, Mumbai Indians joined the battle, eyeing the possibility of having both Malinga and the young sensation Podi Malinga in their lineup. The auction room witnessed a thrilling exchange as the bidding escalated past Rs 1.5 crore, with MI showing no intention of backing down.

With Malinga and Podi Malinga potentially forming a formidable duo for MI, the bid reached an impressive Rs 3.2 crore. RCB, sensing the value Thushara could bring to their bowling attack at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, hesitated, pausing to calculate their next move.

After a moment of contemplation, RCB decided to bow out of the bidding, leaving MI in the lead at Rs 4.8 crore. The auctioneer, with a resounding voice, declared the sale, and the MI camp erupted in cheers as they secured the services of Nuwan Thushara for a substantial sum.

Bangladesh’s slower-ball specialist, Mustafizur Rahman, entered the stage with a base price of 2 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) initiated the bidding for Fizz, and after a competitive yet swift auction process, CSK successfully secured Mustafizur Rahman for his base price, adding another valuable asset to their squad.

Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Dwarshuis, Odean Smith, James Neesham, Keemo Paul, Qais Ahamad, Michael Bracewell and Colin Munro remained unsold.

