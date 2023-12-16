Is one-off Test enough? Jhulan Goswami calls for more Tests after India's dominant win over England

Navi Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Following India’s remarkable victory over England by 347 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami emphasized the need for more Tests in a series.

India, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, achieved a historic feat with the largest margin of victory in Women’s Tests.

Goswami, who retired from all forms of cricket last year after an illustrious career, praised the dominance displayed by the Women in Blue in what turned out to be a rather one-sided contest. Expressing her thoughts on Twitter, Goswami wrote, “When dominance meets excellence as #TeamIndia triumphs over England, & @Deepti_Sharma06 shines as Woman of the Match – a one-sided match indeed! Also, is one-off Test enough?”

Deepti Sharma, who earned the Player of the Match award, played a pivotal role in India’s triumph. She secured five wickets in the first innings and followed it up with four in the second. Defending a colossal target of 479, India bowled out the visitors for 131 in just 27.3 overs.

Earlier, England Women captain Heather Knight echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that her team would have performed better with more Test matches against India. Knight emphasized that a three-match Test series would have provided a better assessment of her team against their opponents.

“It’s the first time we have bowled in a Test match in these conditions. So I think if we had another Test match, we had a sort of two three-match series, I think we would have done far better,” said Heather Knight, whose team had won the T20I series 2-1.

After the resounding victory against England, India is set to face Alyssa Healy’s Australia in a One-off Test in Mumbai, starting Thursday, December 21, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The call for more Tests in series gains traction as the women’s cricketing landscape continues to evolve.

