scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL 2022-23: Four home matches will be crucial, says skipper Anirudh Thapa as Chennaiyin face ATKMB

By News Bureau

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa on Friday expressed the team’s desire to claim full points in their remaining four home games in the quest to secure a playoffs berth in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

Currently placed eighth on the standings with 16 points, Chennaiyin are just four points behind sixth-placed FC Goa. The team will be playing four of their remaining seven matches in front of their home fans, with the first one scheduled on Saturday against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

“It’s important to be at the Top-6. I think those [four matches at home] will be crucial because if we grab all the points at home, then it will be a plus point for us. Playing away against Goa and Bengaluru will be difficult because they are also in the race, and they won’t let it go,” the team skipper Anirudh Thapa told the media during the pre-match press conference.

Chennaiyin have dominated their opponents in their recent games, including draws against Jamshedpur and Hyderabad in their last two matches, but haven’t managed to pocket all three points. With the focus on the next game, Thapa said his side will look to score more and defend better rather than just playing well or keeping the ball.

The star of the season Abdenasser El Khayati, who has seven goals to his name from as many matches, has returned from the injury earlier this week, but head coach Thomas Brdaric informed that the Dutchman will require more time to regain match fitness. He further heaped praises on Thapa, saying the 25-year-old Indian could play El Khayati’s role.

“We have to look for some replacement for him [El Khayati], and one player who can replace him in another position is Anirudh Thapa. He is a box-to-box player with other abilities like Nasser and has almost played a little more above his position,” Brdaric said.

Adding to the coach, Thapa reflected on his new role: “When I started playing, I played as No. 8. I have played in different positions but not for a long time. This is my first time playing as No. 10 for a complete season. I’m learning a lot about how to handle that position and how I can help the team. I feel I can deliver more in terms of goals and assists. Hopefully, I will prove myself in the coming matches.”

Meanwhile, fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan have travelled to Chennai on the back of a loss against Mumbai City at home. Although Chennaiyin beat Mariners in their first meeting of the season, Brdaric feels Juan Ferrando’s men will pose a challenge for the home team.

“I’m not happy with the results [in the last few games]. Some people appreciate our game and style, but it’s not enough for me. I’m here to fight for titles.

“We try to go maximum against all the opponents we face. Tomorrow is a big challenge. Fernando is a young and ambitious coach. They have some qualities, and we have analysed them. They will try to beat us. In the first match, we have already shown that we can implement some very important things,” Brdaric concluded.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
UIDAI deliberates on focus areas like resident centricity, 'Ease of Living'
Next article
‘Big Boss 16’: Can an astrologer predict future of housemates?
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls (Ld)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US