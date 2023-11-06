ISL 2023-24: First-win before break in sight for both teams as Punjab host Hyderabad FC

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Exploiting the home conditions and winning their first match before the international break will be the aim when Punjab FC play at home for the second time this Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign when Hyderabad FC come to visit them on Tuesday.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season and their respective head coaches will be eyeing that to get some positive momentum going before heading into the international break.

Hyderabad played out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC on Saturday, but Thangboi Singto will target three points against a Punjab outfit that lost 2-1 to Mumbai City FC in their last game.

Punjab FC, who became the first team to be promoted to the ISL by winning the 2022–23 I-League, started their campaign aiming to be competitive in the league and they have managed to be that more or less.

“I wanted the team, before starting the league, to be competitive, and apart from the previous game against Chennaiyin FC, all the other games were very competitive. It’s (first win) not far away,” tactician Staikos Vergetis conceded after the defeat to Mumbai when the Islanders struck twice late in the second half to grab the victory.

Punjab was in control over the proceedings in the last game and needed to focus on closing out games after getting into winning positions. They should aim to execute their learning from the faceoff against the Islanders in this match.

Hyderabad FC ceded control in the last game when Ryan Williams bagged the equalizer, but they delivered a strong performance to take confidence from the match going into the clash against Punjab FC.

They need to bolster their frontline and get more goals under their belt as only three strikes in five matches raise concerns over the quality of their attackers.

–IANS

bsk