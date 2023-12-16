ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC seek important answers against an on-song Odisha FC

Bhubaneshwar, Dec 16 (IANS) The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is set to witness a thrilling clash as Odisha FC, fresh from their AFC Cup triumph, squares off against Hyderabad FC in a much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) showdown on Sunday.

Odisha FC, coached by the seasoned Sergio Lobera, is riding high on confidence after securing a spot in the AFC Cup knockouts with a 1-0 victory over Basundhara Kings FC. The team’s impressive form in the continental competition has spilled over into the ISL, where they remain unbeaten in their last four games, notching up a couple of wins and draws.

Despite a slow start under Lobera’s guidance, Odisha FC has found its rhythm, showcasing the trademark style and blueprint synonymous with the Spanish coach. In their previous encounter against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they held a two-goal lead but settled for a draw. The Juggernauts will be eager to secure all three points against a struggling Hyderabad FC.

“I am happy because the game’s working really well, and I am very proud of my players. They are very good professionals, they are improving every day,” Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera remarked ahead of the game.

Hyderabad FC, still in search of their first win this season, managed a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in their last outing. Thangboi Singto’s side has faced challenges in converting opportunities into goals, leading to losses against Kerala Blasters FC and the Mariners. While not suffering heavy defeats, their lack of precision has cost them valuable points.

Currently positioned fifth after eight games, Odisha FC aims to close the six-point gap with league leaders FC Goa. Lobera, known for his success with FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in previous seasons, eyes mounting a serious challenge for domestic titles. Defensive solidity, a hallmark of Lobera’s teams, will be crucial for Odisha FC to maintain leads and secure consistent results.

Hyderabad FC, with four draws and five losses, has faced a challenging start to the season. However, Singto remains optimistic about a turnaround and encourages his players to focus on small steps to climb up the table. Identifying the loopholes in Odisha FC’s system and exploiting them will be key for Hyderabad FC.

“I give a big salute to the players and to the staff. On the training pitch, everyone has been giving their best in terms of what we want to do as a team, in terms of preparation, in terms of what we have to achieve in going forward, because lingering in the last position of the league is not at all what you want,” Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto said.

Players to watch out for in this encounter include Odisha FC’s fullback, Akash Mishra, known for his defensive prowess and unpredictability upfront. On the other side, Mohammad Yasir, the attacking midfielder for Hyderabad FC, holds the key to solving their goal-scoring woes.

With both teams eyeing crucial points, the clash promises to be a test of skill, strategy, and determination. As the stage is set for this exciting battle, football enthusiasts can expect an action-packed match as Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC vie for supremacy in the ISL.

