ISL 2023-24: We are getting better with every game, asserts Chennaiyin FC head coach Coyle

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Riding high on the wave of a convincing 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC is set to face off against Punjab FC in a highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

The Marina Machans, currently positioned sixth on the league table with 12 points, exude confidence after head coach Owen Coyle emphasized the team’s continuous improvement throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

“After the initial games, I consistently emphasized the inevitability of things falling into place. I acknowledged our repetitive commitment to the idea that the longer we work together, the better we would become,” commented Coyle ahead of the clash.

The coach acknowledged the challenges faced by the team, including key players missing games and injuries, but credited the group’s perseverance. Coyle noted, “While we’re still far from reaching my desired standards, we are improving and getting better with every game.”

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the season so far, Coyle emphasized that the true judgment would be made over 22 games in the ISL. “There’s going to be peaks and lows for everybody. It’s never over 10 games for us, and we’ll be judged over 22 matches, so that’s our body of work, given that we have a completely different model from anybody else.”

Chennaiyin FC had a resounding 5-1 victory in their previous encounter against Punjab FC, but Coyle remains cautious. “Even in the recent match against Kerala, they demonstrated their potential as formidable adversaries. However, they are aware that we are currently in a strong position, having proven our quality in previous encounters,” stated the coach.

- Advertisement -

While acknowledging Punjab FC’s coach’s terrific job and their ongoing growth, Coyle recognized the challenges posed by their returning players. “Without a doubt, they remain a significant threat, and we approach the upcoming match with the utmost respect.”

As fans eagerly await the clash, all eyes will be on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as Chennaiyin FC aims to continue their upward trajectory in the ISL, while Punjab FC seeks redemption and aims to upset the established order. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter that promises excitement, skill, and determination on both sides of the pitch.

–IANS/hs/