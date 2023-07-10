scorecardresearch
ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC have roped in talented defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season.

Ankit, who plays right back has one goal from 38 ISL appearances to his name, joined Marina Machans from East Bengal FC.

The 26-year old’s experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defense.

“I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey and playing in front of them,” said Ankit .

On the other hand, the 21-year old Bijay Chhetri, who hails from Manipur, has been handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC.

The promising centre back previously played for local club Chennai City FC, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and composure.

“I’m very happy and excited to be part of the Chennayin FC family and looking forward to helping the club. I will give my 100% to help the club grow. I have heard a lot about the fans and I can’t wait to play in front of the Supermachans and B-Stand Blues,” Bijay said.

The addition of Ankit and Bijay will enhance the defensive capabilities of Chennaiyin FC and elevate the team’s performance.

–IANS

bc/ak

