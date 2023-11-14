Israel's football Premier League to resume behind closed doors

Jerusalem, Nov 14 (IANS) The Israeli Premier League will resume on Saturday, November 25, the Israeli Professional Football Leagues (IPFL) said.

The league was suspended on October 7 due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, reports Xinhua.

The matches will be held behind closed doors, as instructed by Israel’s Home Front Command (HFC).

The permission to stage the matches was given after HFC staff, in coordination with the IPFL, checked the protected areas in the stadiums in recent days.

The IPFL also announced that Israel’s second division will resume on Friday, November 17.

–IANS

bc/