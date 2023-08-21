It was difficult to fit two wrist spinners, Kuldeep is a little bit ahead: Agarkar on Chahal’s exclusion

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion from India’s 17-member squad for the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup came as a surprise to many. With India set to play their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka, many expected that with pitches favouring spinners, they could pick four spinners.

But when the squad was announced in a press conference on Monday, Chahal’s name was missing, with India’s bowling composition being three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, apart from six fast-bowling options. Asked about Chahal’s exclusion, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said it was difficult to have two wrist-spinners in the team, with Kuldeep being ahead of him.

“He is another terrific performer for India. But sometimes it is the balance of the team or the team combination. Axar (Patel) has done really well, and he can bat as well. Kuldeep (Yadav) has had a fantastic run. At this point, so to fit two wrist spinners might be difficult.”

“Though we are to fit 15 guys later (for the World Cup), we are a little bit fortunate here to take a couple of extra guys. But unfortunately, at this point, it was difficult to fit two wrist spinners and Kuldeep is a little bit ahead of him, who gives us a different kind of option. So, he has to miss out, unfortunately,” said Agarkar.

Kuldeep has been in sensational form, claiming 34 wickets in 19 ODIs since the start of 2022. On the other hand, Chahal has played in just two ODIs this year, picking only three wickets. There was a point in time when both Kuldeep and Chahal plied their trader together in ODIs, but now there’s space for only one due to a bevy of all-rounders in the Indian side.

Another notable point from India’s squad for the Asia Cup happening from August 30 to September 17 has been the absence of an off-spin option. But the requirement of having more fast-bowling options and providing batting depth meant there was no off-spinner in India’s squad for the six-team event.

“We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner and a leg-spinner as well. But see, things boil down to batting options at numbers eight and nine. We wanted someone who can bat there. Axar had a good run this year, and did well in white-ball cricket, especially in IPL. But with him being there, it allows us that option of firstly having that left-hander who can go up the order and play the spinners and create that batting depth.”

“We thought about an off-spinner as well, both (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Washi (Washington Sundar). But right now you see Chahal has to miss out because we could only pick 17 players there. The only way we could have picked him was if one of the seamers was missing. We can’t do that because seamers are going to play a big role in the next two months, considering the number of games going to happen,” added skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit also insisted that the doors are not shut on anyone for making it to the World Cup squad, including Chahal, Ashwin and Sundar. “A few of them are coming back after a long time, so we wanted to have a good look at them, get them in and see what they have to offer. Having said that, no doors are closed on anyone at this point in time.”

“Anyone can come in anytime and Chahal has played a lot of white-ball cricket. If we feel like we need Chahal for the World Cup, we’ll see how we can squeeze him in, the same goes for Washi or Ashwin. Options are open for everyone.”

But the door seems to be firmly shut on veteran left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, due to India having three openers in Rohit, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who could be the backup opening option.

“At the moment, we have spoken about three openers. Rohit is not a bad player; Shubman (Gill) had a phenomenal year or two. Ishan Kishan (is another option). Shikhar has been a terrific player for India, and we know his record.”

“At the moment, there are three guys who are doing well, and you can fit only 15. Unfortunately, someone has to miss out and at the moment these three guys have been prolific for India and at the moment, these are our preferred openers,” added Agarkar.

