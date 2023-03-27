Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers

Valletta, March 27 (IANS) Italy bounced back from their defeat to England in Euro 2024 qualifying Group C with a 2-0 win over Malta, with Mateo Retegui scoring again.

The Azzurri’s campaign didn’t start on the right foot as they lost 2-1 to England in their opening match on Thursday, representing their first defeat in European qualifiers since 2006, reports Xinhua.

Head coach Roberto Mancini made radical changes in the starting line-up, opting for a new midfield partnership of Matteo Pessina, Sandro Tonali and Bryan Cristante, while Argentina-born forward Retegui led the line flanked by Matteo Politano and Wilfried Gnonto.

The reigning European champions got the job done in the first half, as Retegui broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Tonali’s corner allowed him to score his second goal in as many games, before Pessina sealed the win in the 27th minute.

In Group C’s earlier fixture, England made it two wins from two as they beat Ukraine 2-0.

