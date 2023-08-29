It’s nice to have him back, says Rahul Dravid on Bumrah's comeback before World Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed his delight on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback to international cricket after 11 months due to a back injury and said they will ease him in slowly.

Team India is all set to leave for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023. On the final day of training at Alur near here, Dravid gave an update on Rahul’s injury and expressed his enjoyment at Bumrah’s comeback to the squad.

“Yeah, so it’s great to have them back and see them bowling, and bowling well, is truly good. Jasprit is someone we’ve missed a lot over the last two years. I must say he’s not played a lot of games. But it’s nice to have him back and we’ll ease him into it, slowly,” Dravid stated.

Further, he added, “It was nice for him to get those 4 overs sort of, like the tour of Ireland, for both of them to ease in with sort of some four overs of bowling.”

Dravid also discussed World Cup preparation and prioritised Asia Cup 2023 as the best opportunity to look out for the loopholes.

“And then now it gives us a chance in the Asia Cup to build that up and pick that up and we have a whole month now to build that up before the World Cup as well.”

The full-strength bowling line-up is well back for the Indian team. With Shami and Siraj already there, Bumrah’s skills and experience will come into play.

“So, yes, it does give us more options in the pace-bowling department. It allows us to have more resources, especially in a long tournament like a World Cup,” said Dravid.

With two big tournaments lined up for the team, Dravid feels excited but at the same time, the pressure of big tournaments is still there.

“Yeah, there’s going to be a certain amount of pressure associated with it, which is most welcome,” Dravid said. “But also, to be able to play in front of your own home crowds is going to be very special for everyone.”

England and New Zealand will face each other in the opening encounter of the World Cup on October 5. India will start their campaign on October 8 against the mighty Aussies in Chennai, followed by the highly anticipated clash with archrivals Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

hs/bsk