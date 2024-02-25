IVPL 2024: VVIP Uttar Pradesh defeat Rajasthan Legends by 7 wickets

Greater Noida (UP), Feb 25 (IANS) A combined batting effort from VVIP Uttar Pradesh helped them to a comfortable win over Rajasthan Legends in the third match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Friday.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh defeated Rajasthan Legends by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare. Uttar Pradesh restricted Rajasthan Legends to 157/9 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target in 16.5 overs to register a comfortable win.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh team co-owner Vaibhav Tyagi was quite impressed with the all-round performance of the team. “I’m proud of our team’s performance today. Their display of skill, determination, and teamwork embodies the spirit of the IVPL. We look forward to continuing our winning momentum,” said Vaibhav Tyagi after the win.

Put into bat first, Rajasthan Legends got off to a bad start as the side lost three wickets in the Powerplay. The team from Rajasthan wasn’t able to build any partnerships as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Rajasthan Legends went from 27/4 to 116/8 in 10 overs and were never able to revive their innings until a late flourish by Gaurav Sachdeva and S. Sreesanth. The duo built a 41-run stand in the last four overs to Rajasthan Legands to 157/9.

In response, VVIP Uttar Pradesh commenced their chase with gusto, with Bhanu Seth and Anshul Kapoor setting a blistering pace. The duo’s formidable partnership laid the foundation for victory, with Bhanu contributing 41 runs off 19 balls and Anshul adding 53 runs off 43 balls.

Skipper Parvinder Singh further bolstered the innings with a robust knock of 44 runs off 31 balls, guiding VVIP Uttar Pradesh to achieve the target of 158 runs in just 16.5 overs.

With this commanding win, VVIP Uttar Pradesh started their campaign on a high and are now looking ahead to their upcoming encounter against Red Carpet Delhi on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Legends will aim for redemption as they prepare to face Telangana Tigers in their next fixture on the same day.

