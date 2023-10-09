Jammu & Kashmir win National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship

Jammu & Kashmir’s state physical disability team won the 3rd edition of the National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2023, beating Mumbai by 35 runs in the final Jammu & Kashmir’s Majid produced an all-round performance in the final, scoring 37 off 21 balls, and picking up two wickets for 25 runs, to bag the Player of the Match award.

Skipper Wasim Iqbal was named Player of the Tournament for his 229 runs at a strike rate of 177.52 and picking up 17 wickets with an economy of only 6.13 in the eight matches.

Sunday’s final saw Ravindra Sante-led Mumbai win the toss and elect to bowl first. Put in to bat, Jammu & Kashmir scored 161/6 in their 20 overs, with Jaffar Bhat (43 off 39 balls), and Majid (37 off 21 balls) making notable contributions.

In reply, Mumbai’s innings got off to a nervy start with the team losing both their openers within the powerplay. Vikrant Keni (46 off 43 balls) tried to hold one end, but the team was unable to stitch a long partnership, and ended up with 126/10 in their 20 overs, losing by 35 runs.

Earlier, In the semifinals held on Saturday, Jammu & Kashmir had defeated Maharashtra convincingly by 91 runs, while Mumbai had secured a narrow 2-run victory over Vidarbha.

Mumbai’s Rohan Bhoir finished the tournament as the top run scorer with 322 runs in eight innings, while his teammate Ravindra picked up the most wickets (18). The winning team were awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, finalists Mumbai with Rs 3 lakh, while semifinalists Maharashtra and Vidarbha were rewarded with RS 1 lakh each.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals are proud to have supported the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) for yet another memorable tournament which also saw support from the Narayan Seva Sansthan.

Termed as the ‘3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2023 powered by Rajasthan Royals’, the competition created history as it was recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Biggest Cricket Tournament of Physically Disabled Cricketers with participation from over 400 talented Divyang Cricketers who represented 24 State Physically Disabled Cricket Teams from acrossIndia.