J&K: Logo, Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024 launched

Jammu, Jan 30 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and L-G Ladakh Brig B.D. Mishra on Tuesday launched the Logo and Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024.

The L-G said that Khelo India Winter Games honors sporting excellence, courage and character on the breathtaking snow mountains.

He also observed that the Mascot for Winter Games, Snow Leopard, is the symbol of Himalaya’s natural heritage and reflects the commitment of the government towards the protection and preservation of wildlife, he added.

The 4th edition of Winter Games, snow skating, ice hockey and curling are shifted to UT of Ladakh while other sports events will be held at world famous ski resort, Gulmarg.

