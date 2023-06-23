scorecardresearch
Junior Hockey World Cup star Rajeev Mishra passes away

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Rajeev Mishra, the leading striker at the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup in Milton Keynes, England, has passed away. He was 46.

Rajeev led India to a second-place finish in 1997 Junior World Cup as the team was returning to the tournament after 12 years.

Though India lost the final to Australia 2-3, Mishra, with six goals in the tournament, was hailed as the next big thing in Indian hockey.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former Junior International Hockey Player and 1997 FIH Junior Men World Cup Silver medalist, Rajiv Mishra. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Hockey India in a tweet.

In the domestic circuit, Mishra played for Northern Railway and made his debut for the senior team in the Indo-German test series held in January, 1998.

Hockey India president and Mishra’s teammate in the 1997 Junior World Cup, Dileep Tirkey also condoled the untimely demise.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajeev Mishra, a talented former Junior International Hockey player. His passion and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire hockey community,” Tirkey tweeted.

–IANS

bc/ak

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed added to England squad for Lord's Test as cover for Moeen Ali
