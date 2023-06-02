Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Amid ongoing protests by the country’s top wrestlers, who are seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual misconduct, the Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur on Friday said that justice will be done as police will soon file a charge sheet and the governing body now has no authority in managing daily affairs of the sport.

Speaking at an economic conclave here, Thakur said that the case was registered and a committee was formed to investigate the matter.

The minister added that the WFI is not involved in any of its routine business as the day-to-day affairs are being looked after by a committee of administrators formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The charge sheet will be filed soon and the wrestlers will get justice, he said.

“Justice will be delivered in due time. There should be speedy justice in any crime committed against women,” the minister added.

Thakur said that he had met the protesting wrestlers in January to hear their grievances and formed a committee to probe the matter.

“We also added members recommended by wrestlers and a probe was conducted which was handed over to the Delhi Police,” he said.

“We have listened to the wrestlers at all the steps and done everything they have asked us to do…” Thakur added.

People should wait for the police investigation to be completed and a charge sheet is filed, the minister said.

“The wrestlers have been protesting for 38 days and we never had any issue with that as we want them to get justice. We don’t want to take any side and should wait for the truth,” Thakur said further.

On the question of morality, as the WFI chief belongs to the ruling BJP, the minister said, “The investigation is on, let that get over. We don’t want to take any side and we are doing everything to ensure wrestlers get justice but that will only happen when the probe is complete. Let’s wait till then.”

