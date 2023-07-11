scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Former Australian coach Justin Langer could join the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is looking for a new head coach.

Langer has been linked to the Lucknow-based franchise, and if negotiations proceed smoothly, he might take charge of the team from the next season discussions are underway between the parties regarding a possible association, a Cricbuzz report said.

Langer has a successful track record in coaching, having previously guided Australia to victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup and achieving three Big Bash League titles with the Perth Scorchers within the first four years.

If an agreement is reached, the 52-year-old Australian would replace Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the Lucknow-based franchise came to an end after IPL 2023.

During Andy Flower’s tenure, K.L. Rahul-led LSG achieved reasonable success, reaching the playoffs in both seasons but unfortunately falling short of making it to the final as they finished in third in both seasons.

As of now, there have been no talks about making changes to the LSG support staff. It is expected that Morne Morkel will continue as the bowling coach, Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach, and Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach, the report said.

Meanwhile, coaching changes are expected in other IPL teams that have not performed too well in the league.

However, despite finishing seventh in the previous season, Kolkata Knight Riders are anticipated to retain their current setup under the leadership of Chandrakant Pandit, as per the report.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph
Next article
Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

Sports

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives' Committee

Sports

MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

Sports

Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'The thing you’ve got to think about first, is David Warner’s time up?' asks Michael Clarke

Sports

Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20

Sports

Women's Ashes: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Filer called up to England’s squad for ODIs against Australia

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are positions for both of them now, says Fleming on playing Green and Marsh in the eleven

Sports

'Headingley, day four yet again': Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have a good chance to build on Headingley win and deliver again at Old Trafford, says Vaughan

Sports

'It means you have not worked on yourself': Anjum Chopra criticises Shafali's dismissal against Bangladesh

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek survives Bencic scare to enter quarterfinals

Sports

'I expected more from him': Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit's performance as Indian captain

Sports

Ashes: 'Headingley Test was a brilliant game of cricket', says Nasser Hussain after England's victory

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US