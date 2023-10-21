scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kavin Quintal, Rakshith S Dave, Vivek Rohit Kapadia secure 1-2-3 positions in Race 1

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) Igniting the racetracks of Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Saturday, the Honda Racing India team showcased an exceptional talent and racing prowess in Round 5 of Race 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R.

The racetrack witnessed an extraordinary display of confidence and poised riding by the talented group of 12 millennial riders competing in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R.

Leading the race with an unwavering focus was Kavin Quintal, the 18-year-old from Chennai who started the race from grid 1 and clocked an impressive total time of 11:17:416 in six lap races. His unique riding technique and strategic manoeuvres enabled him to maintain the commanding lead throughout the race, ultimately crossing the chequered flag in the top position.

Following closely behind Kavin was Rakshith S Dave, who secured the second position at 11:23:929. The battle for third place was intense and Vivek Rohit Kapadia for the first time clinched the third spot with a total time of 11:26:456.

Kavin Samaar Quintal said, “This victory holds immense significance. The competition was intense, and I had a bad start yet I pushed myself to the limit to secure the top position. The strategic maneuvers and riding technique played a crucial role in today’s win. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

The qualifying round of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R witnessed an impressive showcase of talent and skill by the Honda Racing India team.Despite a challenging start Kavin Quintal, who has experience riding the Moto3 machine NSF250R on both national and international circuits exhibited his racing techniques as he proved his mettle in the fiercely competitive qualifying round.

Quintal solidified his position as a strong contender and recorded an astonishing fastest lap time of 1:51:123. Rakshith S Dave concluded the qualifying race with an admirable time of 1:52:677, closely followed by Vivek Rohit Kapadia, who secured the third spot with a lap time of 1:52.134.

–IANS

cs

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi air quality dips to 'poor' category, likely to deteriorate further
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi air quality dips to 'poor' category, likely to deteriorate further

Sports

Subroto Cup Jr Boys (U 17): Govt Model SSS, Chandigarh to face Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand in finals

Sports

Men’s ODI WC: India favourites to win World Cup no matter what happens against New Zealand, says Ross Taylor

Sports

Men's ODI WC: Klassen pyrotechnics, Jansen, Hendricks, van der Dussen fifties help South Africa hammer England for 399/7

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution exposure can impact girls' puberty, finds study

Sports

Diksha lurks in 4th place as German Aline Krauter keeps lead with one day to go at Women’s Indian Open

Sports

Ramkumar, Digvijay to clash in all-Indian final; Prajwal-Karteek win doubles crown at ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour

Sports

ISL 2023-24: We are working hard to make improvements, says Owen Coyle ahead of match against Hyderabad FC

Sports

Men’s ODI WC: To get the score that we did from the position we're in was really satisfying, says Latham on fightback against Afghanistan

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American surgeon determines molecular age of eye for 1st time

Sports

Tanvi Sharma, Bornil Changmai storm into finals at Badminton Asia U17, U15 Junior Championships

Sports

Men’s ODI WC: Santner has been fantastic for us, hopefully tomorrow will be no different, says Latham

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US