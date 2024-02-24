Keep that up and you'll play higher grades quickly, says Nathan Lyon praising Indian fan's bowling

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon praised an Indian fan’s video of off-spin bowling in the backyard and advised him to keep working hard, saying that he would play at higher grades quickly.

It all began with a video shared by Balram Kumar, showcasing his off-spin prowess in the humble setting of his backyard on ‘X’. Seeking validation and guidance, Kumar reached out to the cricketing world, tagging legendary off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon in his post, hoping for a response.

“Hello Sir, I am Balram Kumar. This is my bowling video. Please check,” an Indian fan posted on ‘X’, tagging Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon.

To his delight, Australian spinner Lyon, known for his affable demeanour both on and off the field, responded with words of encouragement that resonated deeply with Kumar’s aspirations. “Keep that up, and you’ll play higher grades quickly,” Lyon replied to the video.

Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin both made their Test debuts back in 2011 and are now the legends of the game claiming more than 500 wickets in Tests. Ashwin who reached the milestone of 500 Test wickets in the third Test against England was greeted by Lyon in a video posted on Instagram.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, Lyon saluted Ashwin’s remarkable achievement of reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets, acknowledging the Indian spinner’s undeniable impact on the game.

–IANS/hs/bsk/