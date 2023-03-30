Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 17-0

Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) HAR Hockey Academy and SAI BAL Team registered victories on the opening day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2) in their respective matches, here on Wednesday.

In the first game of the day, Har Hockey Academy took on Salute Hockey Academy and beat them by a comprehensive 17-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Bhateri (4′, 44′), Shashi Khasha (6′, 40′), Kriti (8′, 45′), Seema (9′, 51′), Saavi (14′, 32′, 47′), Pinki (17′, 36′, 42′), Team Captain Usha (23′), Pooja (35′), and Monu (38′).

The final match of the day saw the SAI BAL Team defeat the HIM Hockey Academy 2-0. Priyanka Dogra (48′) scored from a penalty corner to break the deadlock, and Himanshi Gawande (60′) added a late goal to seal the deal for SAI BAL Team.

–IANS

cs