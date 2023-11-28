Khelo India Women’s Rugby League to be held across 10 cities

Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) Under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, Rugby India shall conduct the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Women’s Rugby League across 10 cities in the country in 3 age group categories starting on Wednesday.

The first leg being held in Lucknow shall witness a total of 336 participants spread across a period of two days.

“The Khelo India Women’s Rugby League is testament to the belief that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has in the sport of Rugby. We would like to graciously thank them for their trust and unwavering support. With this league, we endeavor to facilitate more platforms to play for young girls and women across the country,” said Rahul Bose, president, Indian Rugby Football Union on the onset of the league.

Khelo India is the flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, with the objective to promote sport across the country. The main objective of the league is to increase participation of women in rugby across the country, to identify potential talent across different age categories, and to provide exposure to female rugby players across all age groups in high level competitions.

The league across all age categories is conceptualised to be completed over 2 days with matches being conducted from 9am to 5pm. Each team will play a minimum of 3 matches per day. A total of 28 teams are divided amongst three age categories ie, Sub Junior Girls (U14), Junior Girls (U18) and Senior Women, with four pools in the Sub Junior Girls and two pools each in the Junior Girls and Senior Women category.

