KIUG 2022: Kabir Hans aims to win gold medal for KIIT University

Lucknow, May 24 (IANS) Kabir Hans, who won the title (men’s doubles) at the Fenesta Open National Hard Court Championship last October and also earned his first ATP point at the ITF Mens 15K tournament in Kish Island, Iran in March this year, is excited to represent KIIT in lawn tennis at the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022.

Not one to rest on his laurels, the 21-year-old aims to win the gold for his university KIIT at the ongoing Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022.

“I am very happy to be here in Lucknow for the KIUGUP2022. The arrangements are very good and smooth. Good universities and players are participating and we are here as a team and will give our best, ” said Kabir.

The Bhubaneswar lad has set practical goals for himself as he knows scaling up to the next level requires a lot of expense and needs a support team of personal coach, trainer and physio, besides opportunities to travel abroad to play several ITF tournaments, especially in Europe.

It wouldn’t have been possible for him to reach this stage without his family’s support. His parents Chetan and Shelly Hans have made a lot of sacrifices to add wings to Kabir’s tennis journey, but it will no longer be possible for them to provide the kind of support he needs now.

“Tennis is a financially draining sport and we have to travel globally to accumulate points. I just hope for more corporates to step in and support players like me,” he said.

