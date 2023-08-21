scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson ‘reserve player’

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on Monday announced the 17-member Asia Cup squad, and said that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been selected after recovering in time from a thigh and back injury respectively.

The squad also includes left-hander Tilak Varma, who hasn’t made his ODI debut yet. Seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who made their international comebacks during the ongoing T20I series in Ireland after recovering from back surgeries, have also been selected.

Mohammed Shami makes a comeback after being rested for the entire tour of West Indies, while Mohammed Siraj and allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur complete the pace attack.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav preferred as the wrist-spinner along with allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Ishan Kishan was chosen over Sanju Samson as the second wicketkeeper in the squad, after Rahul. Samson, however, will travel to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson

–IANS

cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent
Next article
Telehealth market to register growth after post-pandemic slump: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple shipped 1 bn units less than Samsung in last decade, now leads the race

Health & Lifestyle

Telehealth market to register growth after post-pandemic slump: Report

News

Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent

News

After seeing 'OMG 2', Anupam Kher all praise for Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay

Technology

Sony PS5 standard disc edition to be available at Rs 47,490 for limited time

News

Elvish Yadav receives praise from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Is Elvish Yadav joining BJP?

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify 4 new genes associated with breast cancer

News

Kajol on her monochrome photos: 'People who like colour black have most colourful minds'

News

Michelle Pfeiffer tagged 'most beautiful woman on planet' in ageless makeup-free pic

News

Mumbai's dancing cop shakes a leg to Rajinikanth's 'Kaavaalaa'

Sports

Kohli, Rohit among Shikhar Dhawan's first five players pick for his dream ODI XI for World Cup

News

Prabhat Chaudhary to replace Rishi Grover as Monty in 'Parineeti'

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Bhilai-led team develops new hydrogel-based insulin-delivery system

News

Naveen Sharma returns with 'Kumkum Bhagya': 'I missed being on sets'

Sports

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz in three-set classic, saves match point to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

Sports

Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

News

Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

News

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US