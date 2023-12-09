Kshavee, Vrinda's success is a message for all women players, says Jay Shah after WPL Auction

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) The Women’s Premier League, India’s domestic T20 League for women, on Saturday made millionaires out for five cricketers, two of them uncapped Indian players, who bagged bids for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.3 crore respectively.

Five players bagged contracts of Rs 1 crore or more with Kashvee Gautam and Annabel Sutherland turning out to be the top buys at Rs 2 crore each, Vrinda Dinesh was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore; Shabnim Ismail of South Africa was picked for Rs 1.2 crore while Phoebe Litchfield went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said the amounts signify the growth of the league.

“The biggest thing that you saw today was that two uncapped players have got such big amounts, especially Indian players. The franchise have shown a lot of interest towards the Indian players which is a big thing,” Shah said after the WPL 2024 Auction on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

He said that Kashvee and Vrinda attracting big money is a message for all women cricket players that if they work hard they can also get similar prices in the future.

“It is a huge message for all women cricket players that if we work hard on the ground we will also get a similar price in the future. It is very encouraging for all young female players,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He said that the bCCI is doing its bit to upscale women’s cricket in the country.

As part of this, he said the BCCI will give the same amount of interest to the Women’s World Cup (50 overs) in 2025 as it gave to the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

“The way you do not get to see any difference between IPL and WPL, similarly you will not get to see any difference between the men’s World Cup and women’s World Cup. We will ensure the same treatment is given,” Shah said.

Women’s cricket has been on an upswing since BCCI took over its reins. When India last hosted the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2013, matches were held in Mumbai (Brabourne, Bandra Kurla Stadium and MIG Club) and not Wankhede. Cuttack hosted matches in Barabati Stadium and DRIEMS Stadium.

–IANS

bsk/