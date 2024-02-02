La Liga 2023-24: Girona FC face tough test vs Real Sociedad, before Madrid Derby

Madrid, Feb 2 (IANS) This coming weekend of action in Spanish La Liga promises to be a special one, not least because of the Madrid Derby taking place on Sunday night but also due to a needle clash between Girona and Real Sociedad.

This will be the fourth Madrid Derby meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid this season, and the first at the Bernabeu. Before that, there are several other standout games, including FC Barcelona’s trip to Deportivo Alaves and Girona FC’s clash with Real Sociedad.

Another of the eye-catching fixtures is Athletic Bilbao versus RCD Mallorca on Friday night, a meeting of two of the Copa del Rey semifinalists. Although both sides are dreaming of cup glory, they have objectives in La Liga too as the Basques have a shot at Champions League qualification while the islanders are only four points above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, it’s Valencia vs Almeria which kicks off a fun day of football. This is always an entertaining fixture, with their past seven meetings having produced zero clean sheets and an average of four goals per game, as was the case when they played out a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Next up is a meeting of the top two teams from the lower division last year, in Granada and Las Palmas. The latter have had a more successful start to life in the top tier, but Granada have made several January signings and will hope to reap the rewards during the second half of the season.

On Saturday evening, the in-form Deportivo Alaves host an FC Barcelona side which is still coming to terms with Xavi’s announcement that he’ll leave the club at the end of the season. The Basque club have won three league games in a row and gave Barca a scare earlier in the season when Samu Omorodion scored after 17 seconds in what was ultimately a 2-1 loss for Luis García Plaza’s charges. This weekend, they’ll hope to take a point or three against the reigning champions.

Girona FC, who hope to take the La Liga crown this term, have a very important home game on Saturday night, as Real Sociedad come to town. It was away at La Real that Girona FC’s miraculous season commenced, as Artem Dovbyk netted the equaliser for a 1-1 draw in San Sebastian on Matchday 1. Several months on, Girona FC are serious title challengers and will seek all three points.

Sunday begins with a battle of Los Amarillos, as Villarreal CF host Cadiz CF. For the latter, new coach Mauricio Pellegrino will hope to build on his positive start after he earned a draw in his first game last weekend.

The action then moves to Pamplona, where Osasuna will hope to continue their improved form against RC Celta. Jagoba Arrasate’s team have stepped it up in recent weeks since the switch to a back-five system, so this will be an interesting tactical tussle against Rafa Benitez.

Next up is Real Betis vs Getafe CF, and the fans of Los Verdiblancos will hope to see their side bounce back after losing their unbeaten home record last matchday. However, Getafe CF did win at the Estadio Benito Villamarin last season, so nothing can be taken for granted.

Then on Sunday night, it’s time for the next edition of the Madrid Derby. There have already been three meetings this season between the old rivals: a 3-1 Atletico de Madrid win in La Liga, a 5-3 Real Madrid win after extra time in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal and then a 4-2 Atletico de Madrid’s victory in the last-16 stage of Copa del Rey. With this derby having produced so many goals in recent times, and with both sides desperate for the three points on offer, this fourth duel of the season should produce yet more fireworks.

The final fixture of the matchday also takes place in Spain’s capital, as Rayo Vallecano take on Sevilla FC in Vallecas on Monday. There is a chance Sevilla FC could enter this game inside the relegation zone, depending on results elsewhere, so the pressure will be on Los Nervionenses as Matchday 23 comes to a close.

–IANS

bsk/