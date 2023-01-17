scorecardresearch
La Liga's Villarreal CF collaborates with Bengaluru's Alchemy Football Academy

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) La Liga club Villarreal CF have reached a collaboration agreement with Bengaluru’s Alchemy International Football Academy, making it the official affiliate academy of the Spanish club as part of their international expansion project.

Alchemy International Football Academy will work hand-in-hand with Villarreal CF to implement Yellow Submarine’s innovative methodology for the development of its players and coaches. Selected players from Alchemy International Football Academy will have the chance to visit Villarreal CF in Spain to take part in the Player Training Week and Team Playing Experience programmes in which they train with or play against Villarreal’s youth teams.

The Bangalore-based football academy was founded in 2013 and provides different programmes for players from 12 to 21 years of age.

Ahead of the collaboration announcement, Alchemy International Football Academy director Sunanda Das said, “We are regarded as the pioneer of professional training in grassroots football in India. We have tiered training programs: the Grassroots Training Program with multiple centres across Bangalore, the Excellence Training Program for ages 12 to 21 and the Residential Training Program for elite footballers from 12 to 18 years of age.

“Our technical team is comprised of experienced and licensed coaches headed by our technical director, Derryl D’Souza. Coach development is one of the important cornerstones of our academy. Our home ground is Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, an integrated sports complex having international sporting infrastructures. We are the highest-rated international academy in the country as per accreditation ratings of the All India Football Federation and we participate in state, national and international leagues and tournaments.”

Sunanda believes this collaboration with Villarreal CF will benefit Alchemy International Football Academy and provide players in Bangalore, and all across India, with very valuable opportunities.

“The foundation of Villarreal CF playing for a long time at the top tier of European football is based on its youth development framework and programmes. The youth development programme at the club is regarded as one of the best in the world and we want to inculcate the best practices to maintain our leadership position in the grassroots and youth football ecosystem in India. Our student-athletes will benefit from Villarreal’s best practices and short- and long-term training exposures at the club in Spain.”

Alchemy International Football Academy was nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to be part of FIFA’s High-Performance Programme. This is Villarreal’s first collaboration in India. The Yellows also boast official partner academies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Israel, Kuwait, Australia, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia, among others.

–IANS

bsk

No quick fix to Liverpool's problems, says manager Klopp ahead of FA Cup replay
iPhone manufacturing in India to reach 50% by 2027
Entertainment Today

