Labuschagne credits Cummins’ spell, McDonald’s influence on helping Australia win World Cup final

Brisbane, Nov 24 (IANS) Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has heaped praise on skipper Pat Cummins for his spell of 2-34 and head coach Andrew McDonald’s influence for propelling the team to 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup triumph with a six-wicket victory in the final over India.

Cummins did not concede a single boundary in the final and returned with figures of 2-34 in the final, taking out Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli to keep India to 240. In reply, Travis Head smashed a superb 137 to chase down the total in 43 overs at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“I think that was certainly Pat’s best day with the ball. I think I’ve never seen someone bowl the sequence he did, bowling the right balls at the right time, that he did. I haven’t seen that from a middle overs bowler, a pace bowler especially in a long time. A lot of credit has to go to him,” said Labuschagne to SEN Radio.

Australia were also very much tactically prepared to keep India on a tight leash by getting their field placements and line plus length right after electing to bowl first.

Labuschagne, who made 58 not out in the final, also gave an insight into how McDonald, who took full-time coaching reign from Justin Langer in 2022, got things right with Cummins for Australia to get their sixth ODI World Cup title.

Since McDonald took over, Australia haven’t lost a Test at home while also retaining the Ashes, winning the second cycle of the World Test Championship and now an ODI World Cup title.

“Tactically, Andrew McDonald and our analyst really got it right with the toss firstly and then navigating the different scenarios and putting pressure on the Indian bowlers to get those early wickets.”

“Then the thoughts were to have them five down at 30 (overs) and that’s exactly what they did. The bowlers did an excellent job and Pat led from the front there. I mean his coaching record speaks for itself.”

“He’s never doubted us, I think he’s created such a good environment, he and Pat work really well together. From a team perspective, we obviously rate him very highly and respect him a lot, his ability as a player and a coach and I think this is the icing on the cake for someone like him,” concluded Labuschagne.

