Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, July 24 (IANS) Pablo Solari scored in the last minute of stoppage time as champions River Plate salvaged a 3-3 away draw with Rosario Central in Argentina’s Primera Division.

Alejo Veliz fired the hosts to a 2-1 lead with goals either side of Salomon Rondon’s 50th minute strike at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito. Solari, who set up Rondon’s goal, made it 2-2 with a powerful effort into the top right corner, reports Xinhua.

Luciano Ferreyra restored Rosario Central’s lead with a cool 85th-minute finish but Solari was irrepressible and he earned his side a point by tapping home from close range after Enzo Diaz’s cross.

River, who secured the title earlier this month, now have 58 points from 26 games and are 10 points clear of second-placed Talleres Cordoba. Rosario Central, meanwhile, are seventh in the 28-team standings, 17 points further back with one match day remaining.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Defensa y Justicia won 3-0 at home to Sarmiento and Atletico Tucuman prevailed 1-0 at home to Independiente.

