Leeds sign forward Rutter for club-record fee

By News Bureau

Leeds, Jan 15 (IANS) Leeds United have completed a club-record signing with the arrival of forward Georginio Rutter.

The 20-year-old, who will wear the No 24 shirt, joins from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on a five-and-a-half-year deal, reports premierleague.com.

He becomes Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch’s second acquisition of the January window after Austria international Maximillian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg.

During his time in Germany, Rutter made 64 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists.

The Frenchman will hope to make his Premier League debut on January 22 when Leeds host Brentford.

–IANS

cs

India U-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes names 22-member squad for Dubai friendly
