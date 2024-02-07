Legendary Real Madrid keeper Miguel Angel dies at 76

Madrid, Feb 7 (IANS) Real Madrid informed on Tuesday that former goalkeeper Miguel Angel Gonzalez had passed away at the age of 76.

Born in northwestern Spain’s city of Ourense in 1947, Miguel Angel left his mark at the club, making 346 appearances between 1968 and 1986, and winning eight La Liga titles, two UEFA Cups and five Copa del Rey titles.

“Real Madrid would like to convey its condolences and sympathy to his wife, Maria del Pilar, his son Miguel Angel, his grandchildren Daniela and Mauro, his relatives, his teammates and all his loved ones,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Miguel Angel was known for his speed and reflexes. He represented Spain’s national team on 18 occasions and was in the squad for both the 1978 and 1982 FIFA World Cups, although his international appearances were limited by the presence of Real Sociedad keeper Luis Arconada, who was capped 68 times during the same period.

Miguel Angel was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in December 2022 and received the support of his former club during his illness, reports Xinhua.

