Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak dies at 49; reports

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak died on Tuesday after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 49, reports said.

However, there has been no official statement from Streak’s family yet.

It was reported that Streak was undergoing treatment in South Africa after being diagnosed with what friends and close ones described as colon and liver cancer.

Cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Henry Olonga and Sean Williams took to social media platform X to express their grief and pass on condolences.

“Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad,” wrote Ashwin.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end,” said Olonga.

“Streaky. No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will b missed we love you dearly Rest in peace Streaky,” wrote Sean Williams.

The former Zimbabwe captain represented the country in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs. He still continues to be Zimbabwe’s all-time highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs.

–IANS

