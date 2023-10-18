Legends Cricket League in J&K on cards

Jammu, Oct 18 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council held preliminary discussion with the visiting organising committee team of the “Legends Cricket League” headed by former international cricketer, Nikhil Chopra along with the Delhi Cricket Association’s (BCCI) pitch curator, Ankit Dutta, to work out modalities for conduct of some of the matches of renowned Legends Cricket League in November at Jammu’s Moulana Azad Cricket Stadium, officials said.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, said that the matches are expected to feature former renowned cricketers like Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Aaron Finch, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, besides others.

Revealing further details, Hafeez informed that following the preliminary discussion, the Legends Cricket league team had a tour of the stadium.

“They assessed the existing facilities at the venue and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place with a suggestion to make certain minor amends, wherever required.”

“The team inspected the turf wicket and requested that the venue may be handed over to them as early as possible enabling them to prepare the wicket properly as many former international players are participating in the event,” an official statement said.

“The floodlights were also switched on to check the intensity and the LUX power for any possible gradation, if required, for proper focusing of light during the hours of play.”

The team also visited the player’s dressing rooms, VIP lounge, third umpire rooms and commentator’s box and took stock of the minor changes and repairs required for the mega event, including shower area, steam bath and ice bath chambers.

Nikhil Chopra, while speaking on the occasion, said that the chief curator will visit the venue again at the end of this week to estimate the exact time required for preparation of the wickets and outfield.

He also requested that during the preparatory time, the premises may not be allotted for any other activity keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the associated works required to make ground fully fit for the international event.

–IANS

zi/khz