Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first game in IPL 2023: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Punjab Kings will miss the services of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone in their opening match of the IPL 2023.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will open their campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at home on April 1. However, Livingstone won’t be able to reach Mohali in time for that game.

According to a Cricbuzz report, an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official has confirmed that the 29-year old cricketer, who was on an off-season tour to Dubai, will reach India next week, likely before their second game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 5.

On Wednesday, Livingstone posted an image of his practice session at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Livingstone, who is a key member of the Kings squad for his all-round abilities, has not played competitive cricket since picking up the knee injury on his Test debut in Pakistan.

His absence will increase the the problems for coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Dhawan as the team is already without wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who has been ruled out of the season, and Kagiso Rabada, who is only arriving in India on April 3 due to his international commitments.

–IANS

ak/

