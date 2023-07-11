scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) India’s No.1 woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon, made a good start at the year’s sixth International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Lonato, Italy, missing two targets in the first two qualifying rounds to effectively lie 14th with three more rounds remaining. The top six make it to the final.

The 66-woman field in medal contention is presently being headed by Kazakhstan’s Assem Orynbay on countback. Assem missed one target for a score of 49 out of 50 and has six others with her on the same score, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

Ganemat shot a perfect 25 in the first round, before missing two targets in the second round. Among the two other Indians in the field, Maheshwari Chauhan shot 46 to lie 26th while Darshna Rathore was further back with a score of 39.

In men’s skeet, a massive field of 158 shooters including those playing for ranking points only, were yet to finish their two rounds. Gurjoat Khangura was the lone Indian to have completed his two rounds with a score of 46.

Two more qualifying rounds are scheduled for Tuesday, before the final round takes place on Wednesday, followed by the finals in both men’s and women’s sections.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers
Next article
SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and his partner reach pre-quarters in men's doubles

Sports

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev, Rybakina reach quarterfinals as Lehecka, Haddad Maia retire

Sports

SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran

Sports

World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Sports

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

Sports

Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals

Sports

Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

Sports

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives' Committee

Sports

MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

Sports

Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US