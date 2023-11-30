scorecardresearch
Lopez nets brace as Palmeiras eye Brazilian top flight title

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 30 (IANS) Argentine striker Jose Lopez scored two late goals as Palmeiras edged closer to their second consecutive Brazilian Serie A title with a 4-0 home win over America Mineiro on Wednesday.

Teenager Endrick opened the scoring in the second minute before Eder Graminho gifted the hosts a second goal by inadvertently turning the ball into his own net, reports Xinhua.

Lopez, an 81st-minute substitute for Endrick, made it 3-0 as he tapped home from close range following a Joaquin Piquerez cross.

The 22-year-old Lopez added another goal in stoppage time when he nodded in after Jailson Siqueira’s headed pass.

The result leaves Palmeiras with 66 points, three points ahead of second-placed Botafogo with two matchdays remaining. America Mineiro are last in the 20-team standings with 21 points.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Wednesday, Fluminense won 3-0 at Santos, Botafogo drew 1-1 at Coritiba, Internacional secured a 2-0 away win over Cuiaba, Sao Paulo prevailed 1-0 Bahia and Atletico Mineiro won 3-0 at Flamengo.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
