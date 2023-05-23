scorecardresearch
'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) A large number of protestors, led by Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, gathered here at India Gate on Tuesday to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the wrestling federation.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.

Carrying the national flag, the protesters marched to India Gate, near the parliament building, with a strong police presence accompanying them.

Talking to IANS, Sakshi said, “This is the fight for India’s daughters. We will hold mahila mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on May 28. I request every woman of India to come and join us in this fight for justice.”

Just for the record, on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building. As per sources, Delhi Police have already been put on high alert.

The wrestlers have, over the past week, taken out four marches to various locations in and around Connaught Place besides paying their respects at Rajghat.

Wrestlers have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused by six female wrestlers, including a minor, of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the BJP MP last month based on the complaints from the wrestlers. The Police have also recorded statements of seven wrestlers, one of whom is a minor, and interrogated Singh on the allegations of sexual harassment.

So far, there has been no arrest in the two cases.

