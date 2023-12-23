Man. City whitewash Fluminense to claim FIFA Club World Cup title

Riyadh, Dec 23 (IANS) European champions Manchester City claimed their first FIFA Club World Cup title in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday after whitewashing South American champions Fluminense 4-0 in the final.

Only one minute into the duel, a long-range shot from City’s defender Ake hit the post. Striker Alvarez was quick to react, scoring with a chested shot to gift City an early lead, reports Xinhua.

This also became the fastest goal in the history of the Club World Cup.

In the 27th minute, City’s Phil Foden broke through to the left side of Fluminense’s box and sent in a cross. Fluminense defender Nino, unfortunately, deflected the ball into his own net, doubling City’s lead.

On 72 minutes, Alvarez’s cross from the left found Foden who scored with a timely sliding shot.

Alvarez sealed the win in the 88th minute when he skillfully received a pass in the box, outmaneuvered the defense, and coolly finished with a right-footed shot.

Alvarez was named the Man of the Match.

With the victory, City has become the quintuple champions of 2023, having won the FA Cup, the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and now, the FIFA Club World Cup.

–IANS